Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,735 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,441. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

