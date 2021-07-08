General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,021. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

