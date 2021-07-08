Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $430.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.67.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $432.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $440.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

