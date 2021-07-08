Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.60. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 1,276 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

