GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.67 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $4.67 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00009877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,475,914 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

