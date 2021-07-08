GasLog Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 34,726 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,967% compared to the typical volume of 383 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

GLOP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

