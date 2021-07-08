Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.34

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.34 and last traded at $146.64, with a volume of 648266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.00.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.