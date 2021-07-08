Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 32710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOTU. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

