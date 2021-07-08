Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 412,275 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,275 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

