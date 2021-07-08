Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

