Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 162,800 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.54% of Armstrong Flooring worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFI stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.