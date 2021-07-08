Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.06 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

