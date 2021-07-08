Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.46 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

