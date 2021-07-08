Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,126 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

