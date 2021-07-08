Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.