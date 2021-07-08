GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 7.5%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

About GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

