Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,011 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Option Care Health worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 270,523 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of OPCH opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 440.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.