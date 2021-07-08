Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.36 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

