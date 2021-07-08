Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.79. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

