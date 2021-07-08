Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.20% of Terminix Global worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

