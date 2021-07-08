GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $118,000 in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

BCACU opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

