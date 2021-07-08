FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. Lowered by BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TUEM opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.