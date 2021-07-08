FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

