Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $162.20

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.20, but opened at $155.00. Futu shares last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 75,798 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $337,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $240,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $5,908,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

