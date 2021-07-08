Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.77.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of FNKO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20.
In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,304,608 shares of company stock worth $29,691,766. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
