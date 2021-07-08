Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FNKO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,304,608 shares of company stock worth $29,691,766. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

