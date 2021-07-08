Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 158,474 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,474 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.49. 289,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,591. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

