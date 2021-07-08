Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $23,905,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.70. 7,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.