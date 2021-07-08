Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,000. Match Group comprises about 1.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.01. 30,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

