fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Sib LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

