Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) Shares Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 12,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRON)

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

