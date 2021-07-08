Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Down 0.5%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.06. 9,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

