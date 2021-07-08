Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,868,646 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

