Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CPSI stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $823,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.