Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,437,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 81,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANIK opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

