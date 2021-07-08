Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

