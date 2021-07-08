Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.90

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.90 and last traded at $247.32, with a volume of 2361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.04.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

