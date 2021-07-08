Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,907. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

