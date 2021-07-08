Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 3.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 3,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.