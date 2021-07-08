Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 3.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 3,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
