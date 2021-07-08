FOAM Price Reaches $0.0332 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $11,479.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00872452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044216 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,573,850 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

