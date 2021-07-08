FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

