Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have £162.57 ($212.40) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of £162.85 ($212.76).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £133.75 ($174.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 469.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of £135.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £105.05 ($137.25) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

