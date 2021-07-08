FLO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

