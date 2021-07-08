Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $60.38 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 63,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,367. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

