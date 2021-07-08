Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $30.67 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

