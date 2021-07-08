Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 324,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.06. 192,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.