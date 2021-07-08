Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 699,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 189,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,620,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 787,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,724,876. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.