First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Solar posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,166. First Solar has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

