First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

AG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 245,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

