First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE FR opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

