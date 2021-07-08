First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,326. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

